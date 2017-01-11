Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases Shares of 335,136 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 335,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,351,000. General Mills comprises approximately 1.1% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 273,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 88.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in General Mills by 17.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 803,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Consumer Edge cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

