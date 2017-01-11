McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $116.22 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $122.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,600 shares. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 36.0% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

