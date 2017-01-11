McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 29.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 986.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 90.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 151.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) traded up 0.49% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 500,518 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.45 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company,’s payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of McCormick & Company, from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company operates in two segments: consumer and industrial. Its brands in the Americas include McCormick, Lawry’s, Stubb’s, Club House, Zatarain’s, Thai Kitchen and Simply Asia.

