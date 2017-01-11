McBride plc (MCB) Given “Buy” Rating at Investec

Investec reissued their buy rating on shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.61) target price on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.49) target price (up from GBX 191 ($2.32)) on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 208.33 ($2.53).

McBride plc (LON:MCB) traded down 1.24% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 178.50. 225,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 325.24 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.74. McBride plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 206.00.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

