McBride plc (MCB) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

McBride plc (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on MCB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of McBride plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 208.33 ($2.53).
Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 180.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 327.98 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.74. McBride plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 206.00.
About McBride plc
McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.
Receive News & Ratings for McBride plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.