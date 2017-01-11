Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 712 ($8.66) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTW. FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 800 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 660 ($8.03) to GBX 735 ($8.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 745.50 ($9.07).

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) opened at 797.70 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 201.06 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 759.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 702.39. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 566.00 and a one year high of GBX 797.70.

Mattioli Woods plc Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of wealth management and employee benefit services. The Company’s principal services include wealth management, employee benefits and pensions. Its operating segments include Direct pension consultancy and administration, which provides Self Invested Personal Pension and Small Self-Administered Pension Scheme arrangements; Third party pension administration, which offers pensions administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, consisting of the operations of Custodian Capital Limited, and Employee benefits, which offers solutions to assist its corporate clients around employee engagement.

