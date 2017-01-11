Matthew Strobeck Purchases 8,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Matthew Strobeck bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,865,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) opened at 23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/matthew-strobeck-purchases-8000-shares-of-accelerate-diagnostics-inc-axdx-stock/1147447.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 90,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 354.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s technology platform is built to address these challenges by delivering testing of infectious pathogens in various patient sample types.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.