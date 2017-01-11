Marriott International (MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.41 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $98.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Marriott International news, insider Stephen Blake Marriott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $331,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,429,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 54.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 81.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

