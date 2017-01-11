Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 10,199 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings were worth $30,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth $125,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 40.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 24.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) opened at 137.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.27 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

In related news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 21,097 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $2,836,702.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,531,806.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aditya Dutt sold 599 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services. The Company’s core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The Company’s segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd’s. Catastrophe Reinsurance includes catastrophe reinsurance and certain property catastrophe joint ventures managed by the Company’s ventures unit.

