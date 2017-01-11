Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Dundee Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.57.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) opened at 24.55 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Manulife Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a life insurance company. The Company is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), a Bermuda reinsurance company. The Company’s segments, including Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S.

