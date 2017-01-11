Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $510,125,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (UL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,882 shares during the period. Unilever PLC makes up 3.1% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $510,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 69.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC by 166.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) opened at 40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/manning-napier-advisors-llc-has-510125000-stake-in-unilever-plc-ul/1147519.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group raised Unilever PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.