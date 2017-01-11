Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $144,191,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282,258 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 653,514 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $144,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,613,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,350,583 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 98,694 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 209.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,572 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 51.31 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business earned $421 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

