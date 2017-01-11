Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) traded down 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,937 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $152.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 161.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 139.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company has three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

