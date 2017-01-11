Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded down 6.16% on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 3,068,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $85.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $887.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Leerink Swann set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.49.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

