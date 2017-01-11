Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Position Maintained by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP continued to hold its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.21% of Main Street Capital Corporation worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 83.7% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 299,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 208,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Main Street Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/main-street-capital-corporation-main-position-maintained-by-polar-capital-llp/1148326.html.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in various industry sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.