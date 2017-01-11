Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Buys 24,400 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $286,212.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 28,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) opened at 11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc (Nicholas Financial-Canada) is a holding company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Nicholas Financial, Inc (Nicholas Financial). Nicholas Financial is a specialized consumer finance company engaged primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (Contracts) for purchases of new and used automobiles and light trucks.

