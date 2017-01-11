MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) opened at 20.735 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm’s market cap is $722.30 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company earned $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post ($1.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

