Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (NASDAQ:LUNMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures. “

Shares of Lundin Mining (NASDAQ:LUNMF) traded up 0.595% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.915. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States. The Company holds equity stake in the Tenke Fungurume Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and in the Freeport Cobalt business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

