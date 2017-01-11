LTC Properties’ (LTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 19,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.21. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm earned $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 75.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 186,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,283,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 26.3% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 890,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 185,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 213,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust. The Company invests in senior housing and long-term care properties through acquisitions, development, mortgage loans and other investments. Its primary senior housing and long term healthcare property types include skilled nursing properties (SNF), assisted living properties (ALF), independent living properties (ILF), memory care properties (MC) and combinations thereof.

