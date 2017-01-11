LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut LPL Financial Holdings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded up 1.90% on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 597,461 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 63.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

