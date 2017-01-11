Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $875,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 246.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,548,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,669,000 after buying an additional 2,525,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 97.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after buying an additional 1,315,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,896,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,198,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $75,162,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $44,904,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,980 shares. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy Corporation had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post $6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Entergy Corporation from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 target price on Entergy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut Entergy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Entergy Corporation from $85.50 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

