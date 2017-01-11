Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 8,205 Shares of Bankrate, Inc. (RATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE:RATE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bankrate worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RATE. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bankrate during the second quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankrate by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bankrate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bankrate by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankrate during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE:RATE) traded down 0.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 444,216 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Bankrate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business earned $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bankrate, Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bankrate in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bankrate in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

About Bankrate

Bankrate, Inc (Bankrate) is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories.

