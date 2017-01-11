London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.35) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group Plc from GBX 3,050 ($37.09) to GBX 3,200 ($38.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.05) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,856.36 ($34.74).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) opened at 2953.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 10.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,804.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,764.55. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,083.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,390.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-lse-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-inc/1147292.html.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.