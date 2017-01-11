Loeb Partners Corp Boosts Stake in Target Corporation (TGT)

Loeb Partners Corp boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 666.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Target Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Target Corporation by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,904 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Corporation will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $298,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

