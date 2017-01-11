Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $15,770,000 Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 763.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,963 shares during the period. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) comprises about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5,546.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) opened at 47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.30. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business earned $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $1,253,325.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $8,256,835.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,357,266.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

