LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Receives $9.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on LivePerson from $8.45 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 232,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at 7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $414.49 million. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm earned $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

