Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $38,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $22,286,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 150.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.61 and a 12-month high of $157.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Longbow Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Sidoti lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Roeder sold 16,827 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,507,559.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

