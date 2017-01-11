Linde AG (LIN) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €174.00 ($183.16) target price on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Jefferies Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($181.05) price objective on Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective on Linde AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.38 ($165.66).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 154.732 on Thursday. Linde AG has a 12-month low of €113.97 and a 12-month high of €164.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of €156.77 and a 200-day moving average of €145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of €28.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.338.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/linde-ag-lin-given-a-174-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag/1147359.html.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.