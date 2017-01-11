Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zoopla Property Group PLC (ZPLA)

Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZPLA. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.77) price target on shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price target on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 360 ($4.38) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 375 ($4.56) to GBX 390 ($4.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Zoopla Property Group PLC from GBX 309 ($3.76) to GBX 360 ($4.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.44 ($4.15).

Shares of Zoopla Property Group PLC (LON:ZPLA) opened at 339.36 on Wednesday. Zoopla Property Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 189.62 and a 1-year high of GBX 349.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.08. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Zoopla Property Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Zoopla Property Group PLC Company Profile

Zoopla Property Group Plc is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. The Company has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

