Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leidos Holdings were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Leidos Holdings by 120.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Leidos Holdings by 87.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Leidos Holdings by 181.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leidos Holdings by 114.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 287,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Leidos Holdings had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Leidos Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Leidos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Drexel Hamilton raised their price objective on shares of Leidos Holdings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Leidos Holdings news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra purchased 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $151,580.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,817.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

