Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) by 84.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,195 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,691,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,048,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 852,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 80.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 794,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 355,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) traded up 2.15% on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 580,764 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.89 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.69.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $542 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.92 million. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSM. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company also operate an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention.

