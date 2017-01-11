Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group cut Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 474,416 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s market cap is $879.57 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 22.28%. The company earned $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 698.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is engaged in providing connectivity solutions. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

