Lannett Co Inc (LCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lannett, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products sold under generic names and historically has manufactured and distributed pharmaceutical products sold under its trade or brand names. In addition, the Company contract manufactures and private labels pharmaceutical products for other companies. “

LCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lannett Co to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $34.00 price objective on Lannett Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) traded down 2.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,465 shares. Lannett Co has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company’s market capitalization is $782.57 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Lannett Co had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lannett Co will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David Farber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lannett Co by 90.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lannett Co by 16.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett Co by 236.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lannett Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett Co

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

