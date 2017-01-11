Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LW. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. Lamb Weston Holdings has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.96.
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
