L Brands, Inc. (LB) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Wolfe Research

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LB. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 804,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. L Brands has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

