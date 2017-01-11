Kroger Company (The) (KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Kroger Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $39.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $502,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,397.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,571,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,412,000 after buying an additional 403,790 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 741,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 196.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 190,292 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,486,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its position in Kroger Company (The) by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 471,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 0.527% on Wednesday, hitting $33.015. 2,982,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Kroger Company has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.865 and a beta of 0.75.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Company will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

