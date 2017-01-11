Kraton Corporation (KRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 412,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kraton Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Kraton Corporation had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $454.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corporation will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/kraton-corporation-kra-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy/1148883.html.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 36,012 shares of Kraton Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,082,160.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Kalman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 41.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton Corporation during the second quarter valued at $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton Corporation (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.