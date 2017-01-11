Korea Investment CORP Buys 78,008 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 119,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 410.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 961,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 35,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Buys 78,008 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/korea-investment-corp-buys-78008-shares-of-qualcomm-incorporated-qcom/1147663.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.