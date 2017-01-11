Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc. is a global integrated producer of carbon compounds and treated wood products. Including its joint ventures, Koppers operates facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, China, the Pacific Rim and South Africa. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers Holdings from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wunderlich downgraded Koppers Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Koppers Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) remained flat at $40.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 115,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The firm’s market cap is $826.48 million. Koppers Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Koppers Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1,225.00% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Loadman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $29,712.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Lacy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $155,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,361.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 68.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad industry and treated wood products to the utility industry.

