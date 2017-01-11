Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Given a $42.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

RBC Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Kohl’s Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 41.21 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

In other Kohl’s Corporation news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 9.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

