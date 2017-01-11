Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $71,098,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 114.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,614,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,518,000 after buying an additional 11,533,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 454.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,392,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after buying an additional 10,158,444 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 143.8% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,252,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,659,000 after buying an additional 5,456,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,393,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 3,788,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) traded down 0.59% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 15,343,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.20 billion.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Kinross Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $910.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/kinross-gold-corporation-kgc-shares-bought-by-dynamic-capital-management-ltd/1148747.html.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.82 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.