King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 78 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,827,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,096,000 after buying an additional 476,604 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $34,749,000. Finally, Courier Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. 766,308 shares of the company were exchanged. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $61.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business earned $940.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Amdocs Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Amdocs Limited

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

