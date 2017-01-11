King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products Company were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Company during the third quarter worth $23,842,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,858,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,183,000 after buying an additional 120,535 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 399,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded up 0.90% on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,410 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sonoco Products Company had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Sonoco Products Company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Sonoco Products Company news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $43,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Howard Coker sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $69,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

