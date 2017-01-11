King Luther Capital Management Corp Maintains Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp maintained its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corporation were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 113.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,569,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 1,897,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,537,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,842,000 after buying an additional 798,146 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 669,284 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,989,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after buying an additional 665,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,795,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,522,000 after buying an additional 659,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,920 shares. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

