King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $965,000 Position in PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 1,602,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 112,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $6,227,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,998,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,338,499.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $224,421.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,421.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

