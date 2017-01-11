King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $806,000 Stake in SM Energy Company (SM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp held its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SM Energy Company were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 32.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,290,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,929,000 after buying an additional 807,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 230.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 790,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,026,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,747,000 after buying an additional 578,998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 444,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,717,000 after buying an additional 335,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) traded up 2.07% on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,319 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SM Energy Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on SM Energy Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

SM Energy Company Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

