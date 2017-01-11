King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 610 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded up 1.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,458 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.74 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/king-luther-capital-management-corp-buys-610-shares-of-phillips-66-psx/1148891.html.

Several analysts have commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.97.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 76,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $6,358,254.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.