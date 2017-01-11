Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 331,577 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $96,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,737.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after buying an additional 1,750,207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 549.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 849,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,613,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,522,000 after buying an additional 633,963 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,626,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 620,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,114,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,768,000 after buying an additional 260,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc (Keysight) is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

