KeyCorp Weighs in on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)’s Q4 2017 Earnings (GBX)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company earned $552.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) traded down 0.3642% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.4728. The stock had a trading volume of 521,362 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.0947 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $279,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $49,404.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 20.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

