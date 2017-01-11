KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) opened at 49.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Kaman Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaman Corporation had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company earned $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman Corporation will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KeyCorp Upgrades Kaman Corporation (KAMN) to Overweight” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/keycorp-upgrades-kaman-corporation-kamn-to-overweight/1148022.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kaman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Kaman Corporation news, SVP Ronald M. Galla sold 11,791 shares of Kaman Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $592,144.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.64 per share, with a total value of $87,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.